5 easy ways to cut heating costs this winter

With winter just two weeks away and temperatures already hovering around freezing, Mainers are starting to crank up the heat.

As the frigid days arrive, heating costs are always a big concern in the state.

According to a weekly heating fuel price survey conducted by the Governor’s Energy Office, the current statewide average cash price for No. 2 heating oil is $2.04 a gallon, up two cents from the week before. The average statewide kerosene and propane prices also increased two cents from the week before, now at $2.56 and $2.31 per gallon

The Consumer Energy Alliance says homes and businesses can save on heating costs by using some “tried-and-true” energy savings tips, which include: