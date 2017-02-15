Presidents’ Day sales: Buy now or wait?

ATTENTION SHOPPERS: No blue light specials here to tell you about, but Presidents’ Day is just around the corner and what better way to celebrate than by stimulating the economy with some shopping?
Presidents’ Day is often considered the first major sales event of the year. Consumer analysts say the holiday can bring big savings on big-ticket items.
But if you want the deepest discounts should you wait for Memorial Day or maybe even longer — until Black Friday?
Our friends at comparison shopping website FatWallet are offering some guidance and insight:
- Winter Apparel: BUY – President’s Day is the kick-off of winter clothing retail clearance featuring discount pricing ranging 50-80% off on a seasonal clothing, outerwear and footwear, or 30-50% off sports and outdoors gear. Starting you shopping for these items in February can help assure finding preferred styles, sizes and colors in stock.
- Major Appliances: BUY – Home improvement stores like Home Depot, Sears and Lowe’s will feature huge discounts ranging from 20-40% off major appliances. These sales feature different brands on sale for a 2-3 week run starting now until March.
- Spring Break Travel: BUY – Literally 3-4 weeks out from college spring breaks, waiting any longer to make travel reservations will cost more money, limit selection, or both. Booking Spring Break Party Packages during Presidents’ Day sales can save travelers as much as 30% off, plus get an extra 10% in cash back shopping through ebates.com.
- Wireless Electronics: BUY – Just beyond the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show, new tech is starting to fill inventories this month, creating price drops on last year’s electronics models. Presidents’ Day deals will bring deep discounts on wireless/bluetooth electronics, including smart home needs, routers, streaming media players, headphones, portable audio speakers, and fitness trackers.
- Mattresses: BUY and WAIT– While Memorial Day sales are known as the best time of year to find mattress deals, in recent years, Presidents’ Day sale prices on new mattress sets are very competitive. Shoppers can save can average of 40% leading up to and during the 3-day holiday weekend.
- Laptops: WAIT – Although consumers can find limited laptop deals this month, waiting for Back-to-School sales and Black Friday will provide the year’s best savings. But, if you simply cannot wait that long, check the community deals at FatWallet.com where tech-savvy deal hunters post the best tech deals each day.
- Patio Furniture & Grills: WAIT – Spring discounting on patio furniture and grills won’t play into weekly retail sales events until April, with the better discounts peaking during Memorial Day sales, just in time for summer use.
- Lawn & Garden Supplies: WAIT – April and May brings comprehensive spring sales on lawn and gardening supplies. Shoppers should wait for yard prep when discounts on mulch, soil, plant food, fertilizers, pesticides and grass seed are in full supply and demand.