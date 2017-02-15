Presidents’ Day sales: Buy now or wait?

ATTENTION SHOPPERS: No blue light specials here to tell you about, but Presidents’ Day is just around the corner and what better way to celebrate than by stimulating the economy with some shopping?

Presidents’ Day is often considered the first major sales event of the year. Consumer analysts say the holiday can bring big savings on big-ticket items.

But if you want the deepest discounts should you wait for Memorial Day or maybe even longer — until Black Friday?

Our friends at comparison shopping website FatWallet are offering some guidance and insight: