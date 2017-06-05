New scam wants you to pay for free app

HEADS UP: There’s a scam going around trying to trick you into paying for a free app.

Some users of WhatsApp report they’re getting texts saying their subscription has expired and they need to pay a fee to reactivate the service.

Here’s the problem with that: WhatsApp is now free.

The popular message service reports about a billion people around the world use the app to stay in touch with friends and family.

WhatsApp was purchased by Facebook in 2016 and became a free service. Before that, users had to pay a subscription fee so the text could be convincing for users who may be unaware that the service is free.

